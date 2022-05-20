PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

NYSE PPG opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

