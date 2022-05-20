Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Director Buys $62,000.00 in Stock

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. acquired 200,000 shares of Predictive Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 286,164 shares in the company, valued at $88,710.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

POAI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 79,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 1,314.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

