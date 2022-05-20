Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PINC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.55. 317,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,170. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Premier by 138.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 15.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after buying an additional 854,141 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 119.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Premier by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.