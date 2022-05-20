Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 113,807 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 79.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 813,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 269,821 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.