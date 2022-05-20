Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Glenn J. Williams Sells 4,000 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Primerica stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.12. 166,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,547. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.99 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.28. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Primerica by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at $301,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 21.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 14.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter worth about $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

