Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $23.71 on Friday. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

