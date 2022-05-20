Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Declares Stock Buyback Program

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $110.42. 3,110,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,219. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

