Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

PTGX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.11.

PTGX stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $378.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 261.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 84.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,794,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,534,000 after buying an additional 2,194,677 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,024,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

