Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

PTGX stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.60. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 261.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 84.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,794,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,677 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $13,024,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

