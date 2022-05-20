Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.
Prudential Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years. Prudential Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prudential Bancorp to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ PBIP opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. Prudential Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $17.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Prudential Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.
