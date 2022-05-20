Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $363.77.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.33. 8,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,153. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $275.23 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.61 and a 200-day moving average of $359.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

