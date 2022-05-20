Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.63. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

