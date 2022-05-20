PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.64.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. 139,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

