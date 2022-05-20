Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Pure Storage has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after acquiring an additional 83,091 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 5.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,919,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,037 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

