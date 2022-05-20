Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The company’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.92 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 77.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.