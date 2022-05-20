Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Increased by B. Riley

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $30.30 on Friday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.