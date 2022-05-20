Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut by B. Riley

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. B. Riley has a “NA” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on URBN. Barclays downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of URBN opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 236,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 117,632 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 145,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $2,735,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

