Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.22. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

NYSE:COF opened at $113.33 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $111.58 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

