Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMCT. StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $6.92 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 88.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -46.57%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

