Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Issued By Oppenheimer

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PLx Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.76). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $2.97 on Friday. PLx Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

In other news, CFO Rita M. O’connor purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 592.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

