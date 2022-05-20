Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Denbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

NYSE:DEN opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Denbury has a 52 week low of $56.98 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Denbury by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 480,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 704.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Denbury by 636.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 47,474 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Denbury by 23.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

