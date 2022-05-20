Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Magenta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 531,984 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,786,000. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 5,359,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after buying an additional 489,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 191,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

