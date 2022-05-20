Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Altria Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Altria Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

MO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Altria Group stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

