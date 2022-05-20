Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Lowered by B. Riley

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for BioLife Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLFS. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $288,704.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,593.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $238,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,769 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

