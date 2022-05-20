Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.53.

NYSE CPT opened at $138.00 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $120.65 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.66.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,475,000 after buying an additional 79,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.