Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

CNX stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 154.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

