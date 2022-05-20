Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CRA International, Inc. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for CRA International in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $148.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRA International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CRAI opened at $80.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average is $89.39. CRA International has a 52-week low of $77.40 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 439.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

