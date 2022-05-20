Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB) Lifted by Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CubicFarm Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target for the company.

CubicFarm Systems stock opened at C$0.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of C$108.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.21. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of C$0.57 and a twelve month high of C$1.70.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

