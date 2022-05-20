Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $8.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.89.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $120.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nucor has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

