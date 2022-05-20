Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Boosted by Zacks Investment Research

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Recruiter.com Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Recruiter.com Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 208.02% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Recruiter.com Group to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCRT opened at $1.13 on Friday. Recruiter.com Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCRT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 102,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

