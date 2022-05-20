Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Vascular Biogenics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $107.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

