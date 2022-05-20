Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vera Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of VERA opened at $16.46 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.19 million and a P/E ratio of -7.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

