Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.94. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.65.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $187.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.48 and a 200-day moving average of $228.06. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $179.76 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

