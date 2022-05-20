Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Lowered by Analyst

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $61.41 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 596,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

