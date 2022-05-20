Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

TJX opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.