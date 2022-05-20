Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Analog Devices, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.69. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,619,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

