Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.08. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

CPE stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.72. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

