Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.44.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.08. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis.
CPE stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.72. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.