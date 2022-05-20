Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensysce Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Ensysce Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Shares of ENSC opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $17.12.

Ensysce Biosciences ( OTCMKTS:ENSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

