Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $7.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.71. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Shares of LPI opened at $62.93 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($1.04). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after buying an additional 88,591 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

