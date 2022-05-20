Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Issued By Raymond James (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$37.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.48 million.

