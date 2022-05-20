Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Lifted by Barrington Research

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.38. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -29.85%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National CineMedia by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,781 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

