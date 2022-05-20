Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocwen Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $293.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocwen Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of OCN opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $41.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 30.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

