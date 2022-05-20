Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 125 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 106 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.96.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $536.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.03 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.