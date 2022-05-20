Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Reduced by Analyst

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.91. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

NYSE TMO opened at $550.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $564.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.97. The firm has a market cap of $215.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,597. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

