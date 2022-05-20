Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Reduced by Analyst

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.25.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UAL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.50) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in United Airlines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 405,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

