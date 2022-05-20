Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saipem in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SAPMF opened at $1.24 on Friday. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

