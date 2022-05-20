Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Synlogic, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synlogic in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Synlogic’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Synlogic alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SYBX. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.21 on Friday. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 3,067.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,333,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Synlogic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synlogic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 64,135 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic (Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.