QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target Increased to GBX 355 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($4.99) to GBX 465 ($5.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday.

LON:QQ opened at GBX 354.80 ($4.37) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 325.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 288.31. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 236 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 369.80 ($4.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

