QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) PT Raised to GBX 361

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 331 ($4.08) to GBX 361 ($4.45) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QNTQY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.13) to GBX 400 ($4.93) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.00.

Shares of QNTQY remained flat at $$17.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

