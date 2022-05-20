QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 465 ($5.73) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 355 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday.

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 354.80 ($4.37) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 325.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 288.31. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 236 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 369.80 ($4.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 27.72.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

